Kiwi brands Whittaker's and Garage Project announce new chocolate beer collaboration

After creating an internationally top-rated chocolate beer that sold out in record time in 2018, Kiwi chocolate brand Whittaker's is teaming up with Wellington brewery Garage Project again for two new flavours.

Whittaker’s and Garage Project launch new chocolate beers. Source: Supplied

The new beers come in white chocolate beer with golden raspberry and lemon and dark chocolate beer with espresso, hazelnut and orange.

"Like us, Garage Project loves to push the boundaries of our craft while maintaining our dedication to quality. It has been fantastic working together to explore the possibilities in pairing chocolate with beer," Whittaker’s co-chief operating officer Holly Whittaker said today.

"We have a shared passion for quality, innovation and artisan craftsmanship, and these delicious new chocolate beers are a testament to that passion with some flavour notes that make these extra-special."

The new white chocolate flavour is brewed with New Zealand lactose, barley and oats and infused with Whittaker’s cocoa beans, vanilla, golden raspberry and Gisborne lemon.

Meanwhile, the darker option is brewed with Canterbury malts, oats and roasted barley and infused with Whittaker’s roasted Ghanaian cocoa beans, a hint of espresso coffee, hazelnut and Seville orange.

Co-founder of Garage Project Jos Ruffell said the collaboration comes after an "overwhelmingly positive" response to their first collaboration with Whittaker's.

"Chocolate beer lovers who are keen to try these new products should get in quick as the first limited chocolate beer that we made together in 2018 sold-out in record time.

"We're excited to see the response to our white and dark chocolate beers, and think beer and chocolate lovers alike are in for a treat."