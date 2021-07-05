Kiri Allan describes 'fire in her belly to get back into the mahi' on parliamentary return

"She's back" - the returning words of MP Kiritapu Allan on her first day at Parliament since undergoing cancer treatment.

Allan has been on a leave of absence since April, battling stage three cervical cancer.

A six-centimetre-long tumour was discovered in March, the same day the Emergency Management Minister led the country through a tsunami scare.

"I'm really, really pleased to be back in this place," Allan said.

"Coming back to work there's a real fervent fire in my belly to get back into the mahi."

She described the nine week treatment period as "a little rough".

Allan thanked people for "the overwhelming amount of support" she received.

"I was brought to tears frequently from the love, care and compassion."

She will be checked every six months, but said her pain was gone.

"I didn't know I was living with that much pain until it was gone," Allan said.

"I'm free from all my cancer-related treatments."

The East Coast MP would be taking back her roles as Conservation Minister and Associate Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister, while Kris Faafoi would hold onto the 24/7 Emergency Management portfolio.