Kids get a taste of Antarctica at Young Explorers Summit in Christchurch

Twenty lucky school kids were selected from hundreds of hopefuls to down the devices and join the very first Young Inspiring Explorers Summit in Christchurch over the weekend.

The event, co-hosted by the Antarctic Heritage Trust, pushed the students outside their comfort zones, with the help of some very enthusiastic ice dogs.

The aim of the summit is to grow and empower the next generation and already it's had an impact.

“The dogs are teaching the kids about working together as a team, learning to communicate and to watch out for each other as well,” says Francesca Eathorne of the Antarctic Heritage Trust.

The device-free weekend has been jam-packed for the 11 to 13-year-olds, who made the cut from more than 200 hopefuls.

"They got to learn all about what its actually like to travel to Antarctica - to learn what science is happening on the ice, they even had a glimpse over at Antarctica New Zealand’s clothing warehouse to see what you need to kit up on - then we spent the night out camping," says Ms Eathorne.