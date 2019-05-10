TODAY |

As kerbside recycling returns to Wellington, officials warn that some could go straight to landfill

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Stockpiling and contamination over the lockdown period will see a portion of Wellington's intended recycling go straight to landfill. 

Kerbside recycling returned yesterday in the capital. However, all of that collected except glass went to the landfill due to the closure of the recycling sorting plant until Alert Level 2. 

Glass was dropped off at the recycling site as it was able to be processed without sorting or physical interaction. 

Despite the opening of the recycling plant, large volumes of stockpiled recycling, coupled with a possible higher contamination rate, will mean some will go straight to landfill. 

A spokesperson from Wellington City Council said if they receive "too much stockpiled recycling, our team will not be able to complete their collection". 

"If the sorting facility receives more than it can process, some recycling may have to go to the landfill."

Too much contamination, caused by putting in non-recycleable materials, mixing up recycling or leaving food waste on items can cause trucks to go straight to landfill. 

"The collectors will make a call as they go throughout the day. If they note that they are picking up lots of contamination, then they have been directed to go to the landfill."

If it is estimated to sit between 15 to 20 per cent contamination, the truck goes to the landfill. 

She recommended not putting out all seven weeks worth of recycling in one go. Instead, attempt to stagger it over the next few weeks. 

In a statement, the council wrote it was expecting high levels of materials, "and if the plant is inundated, trucks will be directed to landfill until levels subside to be more manageable". 

Councillor Laurie Foon said the Covid-19 lockdown made people "more aware of the amount of recycling they have, as the stockpiles don’t lie". 

"We need to look at better ways to reduce waste and recycling – minimising food scraps, packaging and containers is an easy way to start."

New Zealand
Environment
Wellington
Anna Whyte
