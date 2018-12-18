TODAY |

Karel Sroubek appears before Parole Board, says he made a 'terrible mistake'

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Wellington

Convicted drug smuggler Karel Sroubek has told the Parole Board he made a "terrible mistake", as he made his third bid for early release from prison today.

The Czech kickboxer, also known as Jan Antolik, is serving an almost six-year prison sentence for importing ecstasy.

He appeared before the Parole Board in Wellington this morning.

Dressed in a grey jumper, Sroubek told the Parole Board he’d made a terrible mistake and wanted to rebuild his life outside bars.

His lawyer, Paul Wicks QC, told the panel Sroubek had taken "significant steps" since his last hearing.

Your playlist will load after this ad

If he is released from prison, he won't be deported straight away. Source: 1 NEWS

The 38-year-old disputed fleeing from arrest warrants in the Czech Republic for unrelated offending - saying he was a free man when he left and first saw related papers at his last Parole Board hearing.

Sroubek is liable for deportation once released from prison, after the Immigration Minister backtracked on a decision to grant him residency last year. 

However, he'll remain in the country until an appeal to the Immigration and Protection Tribunal is heard. As of Friday last week, a date has not been set.

The panel members formally reserved their decision.

Karel Sroubek. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:01
'Don't want to act anything bigger then we are' - Aaron Smith on respecting Japan's tattoo rules
2
Sonny Bill Williams trains in Tokyo, dishes out slaps to Scott Barrett as part of warm-up drill
3
'Straight yes' - Simon Bridges calls for PM to step down if she lied about Labour staffer allegations
4
Gemma McCaw calls out fan on sideline who 'ridiculed' her during return to national hockey tournament
5
Pet store fined over $10k for kitten with ruptured cornea, improper care of other animals
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Cantabrians want permanent memorial for terror attack victims
02:31

Good Sorts: Pet store worker embraces animal lover's excitement instead of shying away
01:22

UK's Trade Minister visits New Zealand to talk trade after Brexit

Calls for change to 'racist' refugee policy