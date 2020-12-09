Karakia held as families remember victims of Whakaari/White Island tragedy on first anniversary

As the fog ascended from Whakatāne and the first rays of light signalled a new day, hundreds gathered to remember the tragic day one year ago when Whakaari/White Island erupted.

By Audrey Malone

A karakia was given for those who did, their families and the others who were on the island when the explosion happened.

Ngāti Awa's chairman Joe Harawira opened the sombre occasion.

A wreath was blessed as friends, family and members of the community watched on, with some wiping tears away from their face.

Survivors of the Whakaari/White Island eruption were among those who gathered to pay tribute to those who lost their lives one year ago. Source: 1 NEWS

One year ago, on December 9, 2019, 47 people were on the volcano when it erupted, mainly tourists. Twenty two have died and 22 were seriously injured. Only three people made it off without serious injuries.

Harawira sat for the service with the Mark Inman, brother and father of White Island guide Hayden Marshall-Inman whose body was never recovered.