'I just go to a dentist like anyone else' - Ardern to undergo wisdom tooth extraction

The Prime Minister is set to undergo dental surgery this week, keeping her out of the public domain for a few days.

Jacinda Ardern told media today she was having an impacted wisdom tooth extraction over the weekend.

She said it involved "a bit of bone" and it would take several days before she could go out in public after the surgery.

"I apologise, I know that’s more detail than any of you would’ve liked and more than I’d like to share but I didn’t want to start any speculation," she said.

When asked, Ms Ardern told media there was "no special dental clinic for Prime Ministers in New Zealand".

"Despite the fact that I’ve had plenty of commentary, more than others, probably about my dentistry over the years, I just go to a dentist like anyone else.