'Just another meeting' - few fireworks expected when Winston Peters meets Australia's Julie Bishop

A turbulent past between Australia and the Labour Party is set to be temporarily defused by the Deputy Prime Minister's meeting with Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop this week.

On TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning, Labour MP Kieran McAnulty said it would be "just another meeting" between Winston Peters and Ms Bishop.

"There's always going to be differences but [Australia] does remain our closest ally. I'd say it'll be all sorts of international items on the agenda that Australia might be looking for New Zealand support and vice versa."

Last year, Ms Bishop said it would be difficult to trust a Labour government after a dual citizenship scandal involving Australia's Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce.

National MP Chris Bishop said Australia "has taken some decisions that have rankled with New Zealand, from successive governments from Labour and National, but Mr Peters represents a party called New Zealand First, so I'm sure he'd understand Australia putting Australia first in a couple of occassions".

Mr Bishop thought TPP could be on the agenda, "cos' Winston supports it now".

In a statement this week, Mr Peters was keen to stress the importance and strength of New Zealand's diplomatic relationship with Australia.

"Australia is New Zealand's most important bilateral partner and our discussion will help ensure the trans-Tasman relationship is working effectively," Mr Peters said.