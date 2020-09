Newly released figures reveal just 75 per cent of all Auckland students returned to school the day the recent Covid-19 lockdown lifted.

That's compared to 90 per cent on August 11, the day before the city went to Alert Level 3 restrictions.

In the first week back, attendance peaked at just 78 per cent.

Pasifika students had the lowest daily attendance, with decile one schools also reporting fewer students.