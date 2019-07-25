TODAY |

At just 28, Campbell Barry is bidding to become NZ's youngest-ever mayor

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Wellington
Politics

At just 28, Campbell Barry is bidding to become the country's youngest-ever mayor and beat possibly New Zealand's most popular mayor, Lower Hutt's Ray Wallace.

Mr Wallace has won the last two elections by a landslide - about 80 per cent of the vote - in the past two elections.

"I think last time it was the biggest percentage margin the country but I take nothing for granted, every election is a new election," Mr Wallace told Seven Sharp.

Then, opening up a broadside from the left, Campbell Barry, not yet 30 years old, but already six years on council.

"I'm under no illusion that I'm an underdog and it's going to be hard battle," Mr Barry said.

"Age is just a number and it's the experiences you've had in your life, no matter how old you are - that's what's important."

Mr Wallace is taking his rival’s challenge seriously.

"Oh look, he's got a major political party backing him, a massive party machine, I'm taking it very seriously," Mr Wallace said.

At the centre of it all is the Naenae pool, which was closed in April this year because it needed earthquake strengthening.

"It is the main drawcard for Naenae, it brings in the traffic for the local businesses around here and if you're urgent, you need to put your money where your mouth is. Talk is cheap," Mr Barry said.

Up the road in Taita, the Walter Nash Centre is the physical manifestation of Mr Wallace's desire to zhoosh up the Hutt, with almost a million locals through the doors each year.

"We're very proud of this it has been a success story from the day it opened," Mr Wallace said.

The incumbent maintaining his council would repair the Naenae pool.

"Oh no, we are definitely doing something on the pool, let's be clear about that. There's been a lot of misinformation that the council is not going to fix it - we have made that the top priority for our council."

Mr Campbell's age comes with one major advantage in campaigning – social media.

"I'm focussed on my campaign and social media plays a big part in that and we will be making sure we use that platform to get people voting as much as possible," Mr Campbell said.

Though Mr Wallace is holding his own in that area with an Instagram account and two Facebook pages, though not a Twitter account.

For the past decade, political predictability has reigned in the valley, but now the opening salvoes have been fired.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Current mayor Ray Wallace has a determined rival, 28-year-old Barry Campbell. Source: Seven Sharp
More From
New Zealand
Wellington
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:31
Consumer New Zealand chief executive Sue Chetwin gives her thoughts.
Be wary of loyalty card programmes, Consumer NZ warns
2
Barrett will return to his preferred position when his side faces off with the Chiefs.
Jordie Barrett could 'swap' Super Rugby franchises under new contract, 1 NEWS understands
3
The Cockroaches on the sink in the bathroom.
Hundreds of customers to get tested for hepatitis, HIV after visiting unhygienic Melbourne beauty salon
4
The animal charged at a group of tourists at a national park 335km south of Montana.
Nine-year-old girl tossed into air by charging bison in US, as her parents fled
5
The car, thought to be stolen, was being followed overhead by the police Eagle helicopter.
Video shows stolen car slamming head-on into another vehicle after driving wrong-way up Auckland motorway
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:38
Brad Maxwell is a 27-year-old logging truck driver with a penchant for pastry.

Taupō truckie relishing New Zealand Supreme Pie Awards judging gig
01:54
There are fears that police action is endangering the public.

Needle exchanges programme appalled that their clients are being charged by police
01:35
Regional and city council staff have been grilled at a select committee about the public transport issue.

Politicians demand accountability over Wellington's bus debacle

'Extreme disappointment' for Southland police as 79 tickets issued to drivers this month