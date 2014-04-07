Jury finds father guilty of murdering his nine-month-old daughter in Turangi

A father has been found guilty of killing his nine-month-daughter in a verdict delivered at Rotorua's High Court today.

Justice Source: 1 NEWS

Donovan Michael Duff was handed the guilty verdict in a unanimous decision from a jury this afternoon, Stuff reports.

The 42-year-old was on trial for the murder of his daughter Maija Puhi-Duff in Turangi in 2016.

Duff had always maintained his innocence over the murder charge.

Stuff reports that Duff wore a hoodie in court featuring a photo of his daughter on the front, during the trial's summing up.

Crown prosecutor Amanda Gordon said three experts - forensic pathologist Dr Dianne Vertes, neuropathologist Professor Colin Smith and Lori Frasier, Professor of Paediatrics at Penn State University in the United States - were all "unshakeable" in the view that Puhi-Duff's death was not caused by a fall from a bed, an earlier fall or the cumulative effects of these falls.