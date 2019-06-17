Judith Collins says National leadership 'not on offer' despite her polling higher than Bridges as preferred PM

MP Judith Collins says the National Party leadership is "not on offer", despite polling higher than leader Simon Bridges as preferred Prime Minister for the first time.

In the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll, Ms Collins crept past Mr Bridges, after being neck-and-neck with him during polls in April (both on five per cent) and February (both on six per cent).

Six per cent of those polled wanted Ms Collins as Prime Minister, while Mr Bridges was steady on five per cent.

Tonight, on TVNZ1's Q+A, host Jack Tame asked Ms Collins why she thought the public preferred her as Prime Minister over Mr Bridges in the recent poll.

"I don't know, other than I am getting on and doing the job holding Phil Twyford and the Government to account.

"I need to focus on my job and not get too excited on polls," she says.

Tame then pressed with a more direct question, asking: "To confirm, are you interested in the leadership of the National Party?"

"It's not something that has come up at all so therefore I am not giving it any thought," Ms Collins replied.

When asked if she would ever want the job if it did come up, Ms Collins deflected again without ruling it out.

"Let's put it this way, it's not on offer and it's not available."

Ms Collins says Mr Bridges is a competent leader, but it's not her place to "give him points out of ten".