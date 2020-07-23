Judith Collins reveals fifth allegation against disgraced former MP Andrew Falloon

Another young woman has come forward claiming former National MP Andrew Falloon sent inappropriate images to her, leader Judith Collins says.

It brings the total number of Mr Falloon's suspected victims to five.

Mr Falloon resigned from Parliament after it was revealed he had sent a pornographic image to a young woman, who complained to the police.

After police ruled it didn't meet the bar for prosecution, she and her parents took the complaint to the Prime Minister's office, who passed it to the National leader.

Today Ms Collins said another young woman had come forward with a complaint last night, meaning at least five women have now complained.

"I hope that any victim feels able to come forward," she told media today.

"And knowing that there are other victims should bring some comfort to the victims who have not yet decided to come forward."

Ms Collins says police told her it was likely they'd reopen the investigation on Tuesday.

While Mr Falloon is no longer an MP, Ms Collins is still encouraging victims to talk to her if they wish.

"He is no longer an MP, he is no longer a National MP, but if anybody wants to speak to me about their particular case, or get any assurance about what we can do, I can be exactly that," she says.

"The more women who come forward to the police, the more evidence police will have."

Ms Collins described the actions as a "pattern of behaviour".

"The main thing of course with this sort of behaviour is that it tends to be quite secret, and people involved in the sort of behaviour that he's clearly indulged in, are manipulative," she says.

"New Zealanders are clearly sick of people like Andrew Falloon, they want us to be focused on having them have a safer New Zealand."

Mr Falloon resigned from National, then from Parliament altogether, earlier this week, after telling the party leader he'd sent a pornographic image of a woman to a young woman.