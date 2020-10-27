Judith Collins reiterates support for Gerry Brownlee's deputy leader role despite losing electorate

Judith Collins says she still backs Gerry Brownlee as National's deputy leader if he wants to keep the title.

It comes after Brownlee, currently second on the party's list, lost his Ilam electorate seat after holding it since 1996.

New Labour MP Sarah Pallett, a midwifery lecturer, snatched the seat for Labour by a margin of 2220 votes in the 2020 election.

Labour received 49.1 per cent of votes, meaning 64 seats in Parliament and the chance to govern alone if they wish, while National lagged well behind with 26.8 per cent, or 35 seats.

However, the National leader this morning told TVNZ1's Breakfast host John Campbell that Brownlee, who was also the party's campaign chair, had done a "tremendous job over the years".

"If Gerry wants to be in that role I will always back him on this," Collins said.

"These are discussions that still need to be had but I will back Gerry in that role and the reason for that, John, is because we need people who will stand and be there and part of the team when things are tough."