TODAY |

Judith Collins buys satirical mug featuring herself on campaign trail

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Less than a week from election day, Judith Collins and Jacinda Ardern took pot shots at each other as the campaign nears its end. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The mug has, 'My husband is Samoan so, talofa', as well as a cartoon picture of Collins on it. Source: 1 NEWS

Collins' visit to Auckland's Smales Farm Market saw the National leader meet her mug's maker, buying the crockery illustrated with a cartoon picture of herself, along with the quote, 'My husband is Samoan so, talofa'. 

It was a quote Collins said during the first TVNZ leader's debate, when she was asked about the rate of children dropping out of school to provide for the families. 

Walking through the market, Collins spotted the mug, saying, "I love it". 

"That's a good piece of humour. People should have a bit more fun."

Also on sale were mugs with Director of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield with the quote, 'I will let my silence speak for itself', and Labour leader Jacinda Ardern, with the quote, 'Is it?'. 

Both were in relation to being asked to comment on leaders overseas suggesting that "people should be injecting themselves with bleach to kill Covid-19?"

Doctors warned that the disinfectant suggestion could have fatal results, according to the BBC

In the first US Presidential debate, Donald Trump said the comment was made sarcastically.

Collins was also questioned over National's campaign to stop the Green Party's 'wealth tax', should the party, alongside Labour get into Government - despite Jacinda Ardern denying it would be implemented. 

"Labour have already promised to raise income taxes, but the wealth tax will be a point of pride for a Labour/Green Government desperate to raise revenues to pay off its spending," Collins said. 

Ardern today called comments about picking up other parties' policies , "mischievous and wrong and I don't know how many times we've had to restate that".

"We have obviously put forward our tax policy and that is what we're putting forward to voters this election."

Ardern was in Wellington holding a Labour Party rally, where she told supporters to "stick together" and "keep rebuilding" for the next six days. 

New Zealand
Politics
Your Vote 2020
Anna Whyte
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:48
Witness awoken by screams as woman dies after fall from Auckland apartment balcony
2
Tyrel Lomax recalled to All Blacks after Ian Foster forced to make second late change for Wellington Test
3
Jacinda Ardern praises 'committed' bride who voted on her wedding day
4
'OK, you got me' - Seymour admits not following own advice on masks at Level 1
5
Covid-19 a 'reality check hitting Donald Trump square in the face' - Washington Post senior editor
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

One new imported case of Covid-19 in NZ as test numbers reach 1 million

One dead after serious crash in South Auckland
05:14

New record set as thousands vote early amid Covid-19 precautions
10:14

Minor parties make case for why they should be in next Government