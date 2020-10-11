Judith Collins buys satirical mug featuring herself on campaign trail

Less than a week from election day, Judith Collins and Jacinda Ardern took pot shots at each other as the campaign nears its end.

Collins' visit to Auckland's Smales Farm Market saw the National leader meet her mug's maker, buying the crockery illustrated with a cartoon picture of herself, along with the quote, 'My husband is Samoan so, talofa'.

It was a quote Collins said during the first TVNZ leader's debate, when she was asked about the rate of children dropping out of school to provide for the families.

Walking through the market, Collins spotted the mug, saying, "I love it".

"That's a good piece of humour. People should have a bit more fun."

Also on sale were mugs with Director of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield with the quote, 'I will let my silence speak for itself', and Labour leader Jacinda Ardern, with the quote, 'Is it?'.

Both were in relation to being asked to comment on leaders overseas suggesting that "people should be injecting themselves with bleach to kill Covid-19?"

Doctors warned that the disinfectant suggestion could have fatal results, according to the BBC.

In the first US Presidential debate, Donald Trump said the comment was made sarcastically.

Collins was also questioned over National's campaign to stop the Green Party's 'wealth tax', should the party, alongside Labour get into Government - despite Jacinda Ardern denying it would be implemented.

"Labour have already promised to raise income taxes, but the wealth tax will be a point of pride for a Labour/Green Government desperate to raise revenues to pay off its spending," Collins said.

Ardern today called comments about picking up other parties' policies , "mischievous and wrong and I don't know how many times we've had to restate that".

"We have obviously put forward our tax policy and that is what we're putting forward to voters this election."