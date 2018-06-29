John Campbell set to return to TV news with 'roving brief'

The award winning broadcaster and journalist John Campbell is to join TVNZ as a presenter and journalist.

John Campbell Source: 1 NEWS

Campbell will work across 1 NEWS programmes and platforms and will be given a roving brief, says TVNZ’s Head of News and Current Affairs John Gillespie.

“John will be a high impact player for 1 NEWS," Gillespie says.

Campbell says he’s looking forward to his new role, which will see him split his time in and out of the studio.

“After 20 years of sitting in a studio five nights a week, I’m really excited by the prospect of spending more time in the field," he says.

"I love getting out, meeting people and sharing their stories. I can’t wait to get to work.”

Campbell will file for news and longer pieces for the Sunday programme. He is also likely to step in to present Tonight, Breakfast, Seven Sharp, Sunday, Q+A and 1 NEWS.

Gillespie says: “I know John’s excited to be returning to TV – it’s where he’s in his element. In the field and in the studio, we’ll be showcasing John’s extraordinary range and versatility on a big canvas.

“John’s a broadcaster known for his love of superlatives so let me return the favour. The calibre of his work is fantastic.

"He tells stories that matter, he delivers robust journalism with a lot of heart and he breaks stories that draw audiences in. We’ll be amplifying that.”

Last year Campbell co-presented What Next? for TVNZ and another series is currently in the works.

Following Campbell Live, he’s hosted RNZ’s weekday drive-time news programme Checkpoint for the past two and half years.

His work there saw him named International Presenter of the Year at the 2017 Association of International Broadcasters Awards.