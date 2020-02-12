John Campbell makes 'greatest fan' cry live on Breakfast

Breakfast host John Campbell has made his "greatest fan", a baby, cry live on Breakfast this morning.

Baby Madeleine and her mum were visiting the Breakfast team while on their Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year roadshow stop in Greytown this morning.

Co-host Hayley Holt dubbed Madeleine John's "greatest fan" just before the baby burst into tears while he was holding her, sending Hayley and newsreader Jenny-May Clarkson into fits of laughter.

"I'm so sorry, it's very nice to have you with us though, thank you for coming to see us," John said, apologising to Madeleine.