Job market slowing down according to latest data from Trade Me Jobs

1 NEWS
The national job market is slowing from the main centres through to the regions, according to the latest data in from Trade Me Jobs.

An analysis of over 66,000 vacancies listed on Trade Me has indicated that employers are becoming increasingly reluctant to hire in the current market with vacancies down 7.7 per cent overall.

Head of Trade Me Jobs, Jeremy Wade, says that the job market has continued to slow over the past six months.

“I think what’s really concerning here is that in the past, it has been the main centres that have slowed but what we are really seeing is that filter out into the regions,” he says.

He puts the current situation down to national business confidence rather than global uncertainty.

“We heard in the last couple of weeks that business confidence is at a ten-year low, so we think that’s filtering through,” he says.

Mr Wade says that business confidence is typically lower under a Labour rather than a National Government but it doesn’t necessarily manifest itself in Gross Domestic Product.

Jeremy Wade, Head of Trade Me Jobs says national business confidence is at a 10 year low. Source: Breakfast
