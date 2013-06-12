Jetstar offering $25 seats on some Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch flights

Budget airline Jetstar is offering seats from $25 next year.

Jetstar airplane. Source: Fair Go

It says it has around 70,000 seats on offer on one-way flights from Auckland to Wellington, Auckland to Christchurch and Christchurch to Wellington.

The flight periods including mid-February to late March, early May to early July and late July to late August.

They will go on sale at 3pm.

The airline halted flights for around three months during the Covid-19 pandemic. It resumed in June, but was again forced to stop during the August lockdown, saying social distancing meant it couldn't afford to fly.