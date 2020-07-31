Jetstar halts all domestic NZ flights until end of Level 3 Lockdown

In wake of the Government's Covid-19 restrictions, Jetstar has temporarily canned all domestic flights in New Zealand for at least the next two weeks.

Source: 1 NEWS

Booked flights with the airline from next Tuesday have been suspended until at least August 26 due to varying lockdown restrictions between regions.

Travellers will be contacted by Jetstar to arrange a credit or a change of date for their flight.

The airline earlier this week announced their decision to extend their suspension of trans-Tasman flights until the end of October.

Those travelling through the Auckland Domestic Airport under Alert Level 3 have been advised to physically distance themselves from others and are now required to wear a mask when departing.

Air New Zealand has also cancelled all in-flight food and beverage services to limit the potential risk of Covid-19.

According to the national airline, flights before August 27 have been heavily reduced from Auckland Airport but are operating as normal for the rest of the country at Alert Level 2.

Under Alert Level 3, travelling between Auckland and other regions is significantly limited with only essential workers permitted to travel.