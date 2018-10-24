 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Jessica Mutch McKay: 'Seven per cent as preferred Prime Minister is a dangerously low level' for Simon Bridges

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics

1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch McKay says seven per cent is a dangerously low level for Simon Bridges as preferred Prime Minister and is not sustainable for a leader who wants a future.

She told TVNZ’s Breakfast this morning, “It’s crunch time over the next few weeks, he’s either going to have to keep their attention coming his way or we’re going to see some questions being asked.”

The three points Mr Bridges lost in the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll went to Judith Collins.

“I think Judith Collins is a really strong contender and a really strong option,” Mutch McKay says.

Mr Bridges doesn’t think Ms Collins is a threat saying, ‘she’s a very strong member of caucus’.

After a horror week with the Simon Bridges and Jami-Lee Ross saga, a two point loss for the National party from 45 per cent to 43 per cent is pretty good, she says.

Mutch McKay says on the whole there is a lot of movement on the board.

She says people aren’t feeling great about the economy next year and usually that would be a headline.

Economic Outlook:

Optimistic – 33% (down 6%)
Pessimistic – 41% (up 6%)

Preferred Prime Minister:

Jacinda Ardern – 42% (up 2%)
Simon Bridges – 7% (down 3%)
Judith Collins – 5% (up 3%)
Winston Peters – 4% (down 1%)


Party Support:

Labour Party – 45% (up 3%)
National Party – 43% (down 2%)
Green Party – 7% (up 1%)
New Zealand First – 5% (steady)
Maori Party – 1% (steady)

Jessica Mutch McKay said Simon Bridges’ personal poll rating of seven is simply not sustainable. Source: Breakfast
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:21
Police are appealing for help finding the person behind the wheel.
Girl, 14, killed in hit and run in Oamaru
2
The car was discovered in an underground carpark around the same time the journalist disappeared from the Saudi embassy in Istanbul.
Reports disfigured body of missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's found
3
Jayme Closs.
Search ramps up for missing Wisconsin teen whose parents were found murdered in family home
4
A new poll shows a majority of those asked think the tax is a good idea - but the government has ruled it out.
Most read: Sugary drinks linked to 13 types of cancer, says Australian cancer council
5
The deputy Prime Minister took his chance during the tense exchange to slip in a dig at National’s leader.
Watch: Winston Peters made to apologise for cheeky jab at Simon Bridges' leadership woes
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:42
Two National MPs have come up with a novel way to reach out to voters.

Watch: From law makers to lasagne bakers, politicians trying to woo student voters via their stomachs
03:29
The star of Hutt Hospital’s new therapy pilot programme is getting some powerful results.

NZ's first dog therapy for stroke patients shows 'powerful' results
The study found youngsters whose parents smoke can have nicotine levels so high they may as well be smokers.

Flavour capsule cigarettes could threaten NZ's smokefree goal - researchers
03:22
After shark scares on three Kiwi beaches over the long weekend, Seven Sharp decided to ask an expert.

What to do if you find yourself face-to-face with a shark in NZ waters