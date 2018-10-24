Jessica Mutch McKay: 'Seven per cent as preferred Prime Minister is a dangerously low level' for Simon Bridges

1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch McKay says seven per cent is a dangerously low level for Simon Bridges as preferred Prime Minister and is not sustainable for a leader who wants a future.



She told TVNZ’s Breakfast this morning, “It’s crunch time over the next few weeks, he’s either going to have to keep their attention coming his way or we’re going to see some questions being asked.”



The three points Mr Bridges lost in the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll went to Judith Collins.



“I think Judith Collins is a really strong contender and a really strong option,” Mutch McKay says.



Mr Bridges doesn’t think Ms Collins is a threat saying, ‘she’s a very strong member of caucus’.



After a horror week with the Simon Bridges and Jami-Lee Ross saga, a two point loss for the National party from 45 per cent to 43 per cent is pretty good, she says.



Mutch McKay says on the whole there is a lot of movement on the board.



She says people aren’t feeling great about the economy next year and usually that would be a headline.