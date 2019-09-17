Jeremy Wells blames 'the stitch' for failing to break Sir Peter Snell's Tokyo vending machine record

It was a gallant effort, but Jeremy Wells today failed to break a record set by New Zealand triple Olympic gold medallist Sir Peter Snell in Tokyo in 1964.

The run was not at the Olympic stadium in the Rugby World Cup hosts' capital, but around the streets to some of the city's thousands of vending machines.

Back in 1964, Sir Peter became the record holder for New Zealand, buying 17 items from various vending machines during a 30 minute run.

The Seven Sharp host kitted out in his running gear and set off from the same spot as the renowned Kiwi middle-distance runner did 55 years ago on the vending machine challenge.

Wells quickly worked up such a sweat he had to stand over a vent on the footpath where the air blew up his shorts and cooled him down.

At vending machines he bought cola, coffee, another drink, a ball, a packet of something he'd never seen before. Frustratingly, the wrong change dropped from one machine.

Out of time at 30 minutes, puffing and panting near exhaustion, Wells was clutching a grand total of nine items from the machines.

He reckoned he'd promised co-host Hilary Barry he'd buy her a pack of ciggies.

"So I suppose this doesn't count," he said buying cigarettes at one final machine. "She's just a social smoker."

At the end of his challenge, Wells was full of admiration for Sir Peter's vending machine feat.

"Peter Snell, gotta respect the guy. You know, even in the 1960s it was an impressive effort," he said.

"I didn't end up beating Peter Snell's record, although I did get stitch halfway along, so that is my excuse."

From the Auckland Seven Sharp studio, Barry declared: "You got stitch, but you stitched me up. Jeremy is lying."