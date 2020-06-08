Jenny-May Clarkson's powerful words about racism experienced by her father strike a chord with Kiwis

Breakfast presenter Jenny-May Clarkson's powerful words about why her father Waka did not give any of his six children Māori names has struck a chord with New Zealanders.

Clarkson revealed yesterday that her dad's upbringing, which saw him laughed at for having a Māori name, inspired her to name her own twins boys Atawhai and Te Manahau.

"We've all got Māori names, but as middle names, and for me as a mother, and seeing that pain, I refuse not to name my children Māori names.

"That is their birthright and this is part of the revolution I guess."

Her whānau's story prompted many others to share their experiences on social media.

"Ka aroha Jenny-May Clarkson. The number of times my name has been mispronounced is insane," wrote Rimu Prime.

"And as a result I was very reluctant to give my children Māori names that have an R in it as the correct pronunciation does not have an english equivalent. However 3/4 do and I just hope my tamariki never feel the slight embarrassment I feel when their names are mispronounced."

"Thank you Jenny-May for sharing your story," wrote Richmiss Perry.

"My father gave most of us Māori names, but he was determined not to teach us Te Reo because of the pain it caused him when he was a child. He went to school and had to speak English, got whacked for speaking Māori, and when he got home, he got whacked again for speaking English. Must have been so frustrating and confusing for him growing up. Very sad indeed."

"I hated my name growing up too, it was always mispronounced and made fun of," said Hine Nui Te Pō.

"Now I'm older, I've come to adore, appreciate my name. I am grateful for it."

"Our surname was mangled every way you could think of when I was growing up," wrote Joy Putaranui.

"It was like nails on a chalkboard. Our Mum's surname was corrupted and turned into English... Tamihana to Thompson. My Mum's Christian name was never pronounced properly. Jenny-May I hear your Father's pain x."

"I enrolled at college and signed up in my Māori name," said Nehupo Warbrick.