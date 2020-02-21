TODAY |

Jennifer Ward-Lealand reflects on her 'never again' Te Reo Māori moment after becoming New Zealander of the Year

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealander of the Year Jennifer Ward-Lealand has reflected on her “never again” moment that saw her begin a language journey that would end in her becoming a Te Reo Māori advocate.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 57-year-old won the award after a career working as an actor, director, union campaigner and Te Reo Māori advocate. Source: Breakfast

The morning after being named New Zealander of the Year, the actor, director, and union campaigner for actors told Breakfast she began learning te reo after being unable to respond to a Māori welcome on the set of her husband’s movie in 2000.

But despite being non-Māori, she had “always known the sound of it in my ears and the feel of it on my tongue”.

Actress Jennifer Ward-Lealand named New Zealander of the Year

“I think it started when I was a 5-year-old at Te Aro School,” she said of her relationship with te reo.

“Around 9, 10, 11 I had some significantly influential Māori teachers who took us to Māori club, who taught us waita.”

Ward-Lealand wouldn’t start learning te reo until her late 30s after being unable to respond to a welcome on set.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The actor and director was honoured for her devotion to the performing arts sector and advocacy for Te Reo Māori. Source: 1 NEWS

“In 2000, Michael (Hurst) directed that film Jubilee and I went out to set to celebrate and all of the Māori actors got together, Cliff, Hori Ahipene and they gave a mihi, a waiata for him and they turned to us to respond.”

“But why should we? In my heart I thought this is crazy, I was born here, this is an everyday tikanga and so I went never again, never again.”

The process of learning the language, which Mrs Ward-Lealand did alongside Breakfast co-host Jenny-May Coffin, was often terrifying.

“We studied together (with Jenny-May), I think I went everyday slightly terrified, it was a wonderful year,” she said.

“Strategies here, strategies there, if you want it, you will learn it, I wanted it, I wanted it badly.”

“People have learnt (it) a lot more quickly than I have, I’ve been all around the shops to get there.”

New Zealand
Arts and Culture
Māori Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:34
Brisbane woman killed by estranged husband 'didn't believe' she was in domestic violence relationship for a 'long time'
2
Indigenous All Stars invite young bullying victim to lead them out for match against Māori
3
Jennifer Ward-Lealand reflects on her 'never again' Te Reo Māori moment after becoming New Zealander of the Year
4
‘Absolutely hopeless’ - Man leaving Whangaparāoa coronavirus quarantine slams Ministry of Health
5
Woman dies saving her child struggling in water at Northland beach
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:41

'We won't put up with this crap,' says Waikato local after tackling quad bike thief
06:59

Teen cannabis use is declining, adults increasing in New Zealand - study
05:45

Infectious disease expert says NZ should be preparing for a coronavirus pandemic

Concerns for Whanganui woman missing since Wednesday