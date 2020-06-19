Japan to relax border restrictions for New Zealand travellers

Japan is relaxing its border restrictions for travellers from New Zealand.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he will begin coordinating discussions with the New Zealand Government, as well as Australia, Thailand and Vietnam.

"For Thailand, Vietnam, Australia and New Zealand, where infections have calmed, while maintaining current border restrictions, we have decided to proceed with discussion and coordination on making possible exceptions under condition of the additional requirements of coronavirus test before entering Japan," Mr Abe said.