James Shaw tells John Campbell the Greens will be returned to power 'in 10 days' time'

Green Party co-leader James Shaw has fired back at New Zealand First's Shane Jones with a quip about winning the election.

On TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning, the two politicians debated issues which arose over the past three years in Government with Labour.

As summarised by Shaw and Jones today, the Greens pushed for a harder focus on environmental issues and NZ First looked to strike a balance between environmental and business needs during their three years in Government.

Shaw initially refused to place blame on why some policy plans were held up, rather simply highlighting more work was needed to be done.

However, Breakfast host John Campbell called Shaw "the world's most politest man", and added "I wonder if that's problematic".

"Sometimes don't you need to call a spade a spade, isn't it okay to say you are disappointed?" Campbell asked.

"Yes I am, but I would say that is not because of Jacinda Ardern and I'm trying to be polite because I'm standing in front of Shane," he responded.

Jones fired back saying his party had never "screeched at unrealistic climate change objectives".

"I just think we have to be very sensible here and any climate change policies have to find support in the broader community," he said.

"The real change that has to come is enabling the New Zealand economy, investors in the community, to adapt with the scientific reality - changing climate. Less screeching and more practical initiatives such as the billion trees strategy, that's always been my approach."

To which Campbell told Shaw, "I'm saying you're polite, Shane Jones is saying you're screeching - you can't win can you?"

"Well I'm about to in 10 days' time," Shaw quipped.

He added that the Greens had six priorities to push if they get voted in again, including action on climate change, the biodiversity crisis and ending poverty.

"We've got the means to resolve all of those crises."

