James Shaw says approving $11.7 million Green School grant was 'an error of judgement'

Green Party co-leader James Shaw has today apologised for approving the $11.7 million funding grant for the Green School in Taranaki and says a solution is currently being sought.

Last week there was widespread dismay about the funding for the school, including from Green Party members and the National Party. Even Education Minister Chris Hipkins refused to defend the project.

“My understanding is that the Green School has approached representatives of the Crown to find a solution," Mr Shaw said today.

But, the Associate Finance Minister says as a minister he cannot intervene in the negotiations.

“Ministers cannot insert themselves into commercial negotiations, but I hope everyone involved will take the time to reflect how strongly people feel about this and take those views into account in those discussions.”

He says his personal view is that support for the school should come in the form of a loan, rather than a grant which “would ensure the money is paid back in full”.

Last Wednesday it was announced the Government would be supporting the school, which Mr Shaw dubbed a “shovel ready” construction project.

Mr Shaw says he had viewed the project as an infrastructure and construction project rather than an education one, an opportunity to boost the local economy through construction jobs.

“But no excuses. It was as I said an error of judgement in my part.”

He says he has since taken the time to reflect on the concerns of many, including teachers and parents and the school community in New Plymouth.

“Progress towards our better future demands tough choices, not every one is going to be the right one.

"So again I apologise. I apologise to parents, to teachers, to unions. I apologise to Green Party members who have been working tirelessly in their communities to make sure that the Green’s are a party the next Government and have felt demoralised by this decision.

"I apologise to the schools in Taranaki who quire rightfully want the best for their children. And I want you to know, all of you, that I have listened to your concerns."