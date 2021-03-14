Jacinda Ardern turned into collectable LEGO mini-figurine for International Women's Day

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has had a collectable LEGO mini-figurine created of her to celebrate this year's International Women's Day.

Jacinda Ardern LEGO mini-figurine. Source: Minifigs.me

The custom figurine was created by UK company MiniFIGS.me.

Also included in the 2021 International Women's Day range - which was celebrated last week on March 8 - are singer Ella Fitzgerald and writer Jane Austen.

Ardern's figurine is holding a Unite Against Covid-19 sign, one of the slogans used by the Government.

On her back is a printed quote reading: "I refuse to believe you can't be both compassionate and strong."

The figurine is on sale for $23.00 NZ.

Yesterday Ardern had a new species of wētā named after her.

