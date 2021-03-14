TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern turned into collectable LEGO mini-figurine for International Women's Day

Source:  1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has had a collectable LEGO mini-figurine created of her to celebrate this year's International Women's Day.

Jacinda Ardern LEGO mini-figurine. Source: Minifigs.me

The custom figurine was created by UK company MiniFIGS.me.

Also included in the 2021 International Women's Day range - which was celebrated last week on March 8 - are singer Ella Fitzgerald and writer Jane Austen.

Ardern's figurine is holding a Unite Against Covid-19 sign, one of the slogans used by the Government.

On her back is a printed quote reading: "I refuse to believe you can't be both compassionate and strong."

The figurine is on sale for $23.00 NZ.

Yesterday Ardern had a new species of wētā named after her.

'Striking' new wētā species named after Jacinda Ardern

The giant flightless cricket, Hemiandrus jacinda, was named after the world leader due to its red colour - after the Labour Party - and its long limbs.

New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
19:39
Sunday Feature: Father wins seven-year battle to meet his son's murderer
2
Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell says she would be 'heartbroken' by rift between her sons
3
Serious concerns for safety of missing Auckland man
4
Jacinda Ardern turned into collectable LEGO mini-figurine for International Women's Day
5
What near-death experiences reveal about life and beyond
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Three people injured, section of State Highway 5 closed in Bay of Plenty crash

Motorcyclist dies in south east Auckland crash

Man jailed for attacking America's Cup in 1997 auctions memorabilia

Man avoids deportation despite conning people out of thousands of dollars