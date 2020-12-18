Jacinda Ardern thanks Kiwis for Covid-19 vigilance but says don’t ease up over summer

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she's "grateful" to live in New Zealand and for the sacrifices Kiwis made to stop the spread of Covid-19 this year.

"We're here, not just because we've got amazing scientists and amazing epidemiologists who have helped us, and not just because we've got amazing people who work in health," she told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning.

"All of them would acknowledge that we're here because New Zealanders decided that we should just look after one-another and they were willing to make big sacrifices very early on because they wanted to look after one-another.

"I'm grateful that I live in this country with New Zealanders who think like that because where would we be without that?"

There has been 1744 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand since the pandemic began, and 356 probable cases. There are currently 43 active cases.

Twenty-five people in New Zealand have died of illness, the majority elderly.

Meanwhile, worldwide there has been over 74.6 million cases of Covid-19 and over 1.6 million deaths.

The worst hit nation has been the United States, with over 17 million of the world's cases and around 309,000 deaths.

India, Brazil, Russia, France, Turkey, the United Kingdom, Italy and Spain were the next most hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

However, despite New Zealand's fortunate position, Ardern this morning urged Kiwis to remember what we've learned over the past year as we go into the Christmas holidays.

"Even though it's summer and we're dying to be with family, if you're sick don't compromise them," she said.

"It's just that message again, if you're unwell don't go to that festival you've got tickets to. Just if you're sick stay home, get a test. It's just such an important message for us this summer."

Ardern also encouraged people to keep checking in on the Covid Tracer app, as well as "the basics" like keeping up hand washing.

"It's such a small price to pay," she said.