Jacinda Ardern thanks essential workers, reflects on 'tough' 2020 in Christmas message

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern acknowledged some families may be facing a tough Christmas as the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic lingered in the holiday season.

In her Christmas message, posted on Instagram, Ardern said 2020 had been “an incredibly challenging year”.

“But, I hope everyone is able to take some time out to relax, to reflect and to spend time together with friends and family.”

Ardern said there would be some families separated this year because of the pandemic.

She also paid tribute to the thousands of essential workers and those working in the country’s managed isolation and quarantine facilities who wouldn’t get a break over Christmas.

“Many of you will be the same people who also stayed working through lockdown to keep New Zealand going.

“So, you’re owed an even bigger than normal thank you this year.”

Ardern congratulated Kiwis for getting through 2020.