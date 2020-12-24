TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern thanks essential workers, reflects on 'tough' 2020 in Christmas message

Source:  1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern acknowledged some families may be facing a tough Christmas as the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic lingered in the holiday season.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Prime Minister paid tribute to the country’s essential workers. Source: Instagram/@jacindaardern

In her Christmas message, posted on Instagram, Ardern said 2020 had been “an incredibly challenging year”.

“But, I hope everyone is able to take some time out to relax, to reflect and to spend time together with friends and family.”

Ardern said there would be some families separated this year because of the pandemic.

She also paid tribute to the thousands of essential workers and those working in the country’s managed isolation and quarantine facilities who wouldn’t get a break over Christmas.

“Many of you will be the same people who also stayed working through lockdown to keep New Zealand going.

“So, you’re owed an even bigger than normal thank you this year.”

Ardern congratulated Kiwis for getting through 2020.

“It’s been pretty tough. But, we made it through together.”

New Zealand
Politics
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
With a video filmed in secret, Trump keeps sowing chaos in final weeks of presidency
2
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle release cute family image for 2020 Christmas card
3
Covid-stranded Kiwi man sails solo from across the world to be home for Christmas
4
Ultra-cold freezers for 1.5 million Covid-19 vaccine doses arrive in Auckland
5
1 NEWS meteorologist Dan Corbett forecasts sun and shower for Christmas Day
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:22

1 NEWS meteorologist Dan Corbett forecasts sun and shower for Christmas Day

00:34

Woman found dead on walkway near Auckland train station
00:31

Crews battle blaze at old teachers' college in Karori, Wellington

Ultra-cold freezers for 1.5 million Covid-19 vaccine doses arrive in Auckland