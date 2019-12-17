TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern shares story of Clarke Gayford's proposal in Māhia, while visiting for Tuia 250

Source:  1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has praised the special nature of Māhia, in Hawke's Bay, while attending the Tuia 250 commemorations today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

She joked that the wedding may never happen, but at least the proposal was special. Source: 1 NEWS

While speaking during the closing ceremony at Tuahuru Marae, Ms Ardern took a moment to thank locals for their warm welcome, calling it her "adopted home".

"Many of you may know that Mokotahi Hill is the place where Clarke proposed to me," she said, referring to her Easter Weekend engagement to partner Clarke Gayford.

Read more
Clarke Gayford reveals cheeky engagement gift from Stephen Colbert following comedian's ode to NZ

"The wedding may never happen, but at least it was here where the commitment to one day be married was made," she joked.

"Clarke tells me that he planned for a long time to ask, but he would only ask here, in Māhia, because it was so special to him and his whānau."

Read more
Jacinda Ardern shares details of Clarke Gayford's 'romantic' marriage proposal

Mr Gayford proposed with his grandmother's ring, Ms Ardern previously revealed.

Ms Ardern is in Māhia for the Tuia 250 voyage, which is wrapping up.

The flotilla's most controversial ship, a replica of James Cook's Endeavour, headed back to Australia earlier this month.

Read more
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's engagement to Clarke Gayford makes headlines around the world

New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Final goodbye: Remembering the influential people who died in 2019
2
Police identify missing Whakaari/White Island victims as Australian teen, Kiwi tour guide
3
John Campbell sits next to sleeping child at food bank, livid at state of poverty in NZ
4
McDonald's cuts ties with Aussie restaurant owner over video of alleged racist rant
5
Heated theatres, cadaver skin - how Whakaari/White Island burns victims are being treated
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Petition calls for guard rails on Christchurch's Summit Road after fiery crash that killed teen sisters
02:02

Heavy rain, possible thunderstorms forecast for Auckland as pre-Christmas deluge hits much of NZ
05:39

With gun buyback period in final days, Police Minister rejects lobbyist's suggestion it failed
02:27

Latest Whakaari/White Island recovery attempts hampered by poor weather