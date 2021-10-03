Jacinda Ardern says Brian Tamaki's protest a 'slap in the face' for Aucklanders

Jacinda Ardern has called Saturday's anti-lockdown protest in Auckland a "slap in the face" for those in the city as it enters its seventh week of lockdown restrictions.

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki organised Saturday's protest at the Auckland Domain, which drew a cluster of activists and supporters who protested the Government's lockdown measures.

Similar protests were held around the country the same day.

Tamaki told 1News he didn't believe the rally would lead to Covid-19 infections.

"It was a super meeting and I don't think we are going to see that at all," he said.

"I think everybody loved it and it was a great day."

But at the 1pm press conference on Sunday, Jacinda Ardern categorically said in her view, the protest was "wrong".

Although no arrests were made, she didn't want to step into "operational" police decision-making over the matter, adding police are still considering laying charges.

"I do however have a personal view on the protest itself," she said.

"It was wrong, obviously it was illegal but also it was morally wrong.

"What does it say to every Aucklander who has given up a huge amount over the past few weeks to do the right thing and keep other Aucklander's safe?

"It was a slap in the face to them."

Police Minister Poto Williams and NZ Police have not provided any fresh update today on what action might be taken against those at the protest.

It comes as 33 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded on Sunday, with two people in Waikato now infected.

Ardern understood neither of the two cases had travelled in or out of Auckland recently, and the cases will see parts of Waikato move to Alert Level 3 tonight.

Auckland went into Alert Level 4 lockdown on August 17 after an outbreak of the Covid-19 Delta variant. The city has since moved down to Level 3 where it currently sits.