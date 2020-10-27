TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern to resume negotiations today for working together with Greens

Source:  1 NEWS

Labour and the Greens are expected to meet again today to continue discussions about potential areas of co-operation as part of the next Government.

Labour has enough seats to govern alone, but Jacinda Ardern hasn’t ruled out an agreement with the longtime political allies. Source: Breakfast

Official talks began between the two parties last week.

With 64 seats, the Labour Party could govern alone. However, leader and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern isn't ruling out an arrangement with the minor party, which has been a longtime ally.

Labour earned enough seats to govern alone if preferred, but Ardern won’t announce a decision until next week. Source: 1 NEWS

Last week, she said she was interested "in areas of cooperation where we can use the strengths that exist in their team for the benefit of the Government and all of New Zealand".

At the 2020 election, the Greens received 7.6 per cent of votes, meaning 10 seats in Parliament.

Green Party co-leaders James Shaw and Marama Davidson told TVNZ1's Breakfast last week that policy gains were what they'd be focused on in negotiation talks with Labour. 

Talks are expected to wrap up this week.

The next meeting is set for October 27. Source: 1 NEWS

