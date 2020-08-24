TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern praises NZ's efforts against Covid-19 resurgence despite 'frankly terrible' year

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says despite 2020 being "frankly terrible," New Zealand is doing "really well" in its fight against the resurgence of Covid-19 in the country.

Jacinda Ardern said 2020 had been a terrible year but New Zealanders are "strong". Source: 1 NEWS

"If any one country knows how to bounce back, it is us," Ms Ardern said in a press conference announcing the change in alert levels this afternoon.

Ms Ardern said 2020 has been "a hard year" for the country.

"It's been a hard year for Christchurch, who has fresh reminders of that this week. It's been a hard year for Auckland. It's been a hard year for drought-stricken and flood-ridden parts of the country, so if it feels hard right now, it's because it is," she said.

"But let's also remember in a world where 2020 has frankly been terrible, we are strong, we have been kind and we are doing really well."

The Prime Minister announced Auckland would shift down from Alert Level 3 to Level 2 from 11.59pm Sunday, August 30. The rest of the country will remain at Level 2.

Today is the first day of sentencing for the Christchurch mosque terrorist. 

