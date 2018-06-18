Jacinda Ardern posts pic of herself visiting Mt Albert office today, a day after baby is due #waiting

Source:
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been busy today, visiting her office in Mt Albert, a day after her baby's due arrival date.
Jacinda Ardern at her office.
Source: Instagram
Posting a picture of her outing on Instagram today, the PM captioned the photo with the following: "No more flying means teleconferences, a lot of phone calls, and a Monday visit to the electorate office to catch up on a few bits and pieces.
"If you haven’t met them before, this is Therese and Barbara and they are exceptional human beings. I feel very lucky to have them in our Mt Albert office! #PMfromSandringham #waiting," she wrote.
The gender and name of the baby have yet to be revealed.
