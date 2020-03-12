TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern not shying away from shaking hands amid coronavirus pandemic

Source:  1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will continue to shake hands after the World Health Organization this morning declared the Covid-19 coronavirus a pandemic. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of good hand washing and health etiquette. Source: 1 NEWS

More than 118,000 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in 114 countries since the outbreak began late last year, including five people in New Zealand. More than 4200 people have died worldwide from the virus.

Coronavirus declared a pandemic by World Health Organization

Ms Ardern told reporters this morning that she has been shaking hands and will continue to do so despite the WHO's declaration.

“I have been shaking hands, but I know that I also am really frequent with my hand washing and all of the other public health messages that we’ve been sending," she said. "Others have said that they’re going to cease."

Source: 1 NEWS

"You have to make sure, of course, that with that physical contact, you are maintaining good handwashing, and of course alongside good health etiquette around coughs and sneezes."

Ms Ardern also told reporters that the country has seen fewer than five people entering the country from coronavirus hotspots, including South Korea and Italy.

"For South Korea and Italy, we require 14 days of self-isolation for anyone travelling into New Zealand from those countries. That, in effect, has turned travel off from those countries," she said.

"In some cases, looking at the numbers, in my recollection, fewer than five, and that would include permanent residents and citizens, so that has had that effect of people having to rethink any travel.”

New Zealand
Politics
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Major power outage across Wellington region after explosion at power substation
2
Coronavirus panic causing unprecedented blockages in Auckland's sewage system
3
Teen guide injured in White Island eruption shares first recovery update, celebrating first visit home
4
Coronavirus declared a pandemic by World Health Organization
5
New film looks at 1970 Miss World competition, and the protestors who interrupted it
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
05:42

Shane Jones doubles down on Indian students comments in fiery clash with John Campbell

03:18

Coronavirus pandemic declaration 'doesn't change anything', but Kiwis should remain vigilant - Health Minister

Health official recommends no fans at NBA games in response to coronavirus

Morning Briefing March 12: Pandemics, botched laser jobs, drought relief