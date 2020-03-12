Jacinda Ardern not shying away from shaking hands amid coronavirus pandemic

“I have been shaking hands, but I know that I also am really frequent with my hand washing and all of the other public health messages that we’ve been sending," she said. "Others have said that they’re going to cease."

"You have to make sure, of course, that with that physical contact, you are maintaining good handwashing, and of course alongside good health etiquette around coughs and sneezes."



Ms Ardern also told reporters that the country has seen fewer than five people entering the country from coronavirus hotspots, including South Korea and Italy.



"For South Korea and Italy, we require 14 days of self-isolation for anyone travelling into New Zealand from those countries. That, in effect, has turned travel off from those countries," she said.



"In some cases, looking at the numbers, in my recollection, fewer than five, and that would include permanent residents and citizens, so that has had that effect of people having to rethink any travel.”

