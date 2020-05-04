Jacinda Ardern not ruling out 'helicopter payments' for those struggling during the pandemic

Jacinda Ardern says she's not ruling out the option of "helicopter payments" to try and stimulate the economy and support those who've been hit hard during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Helicopter money is the nickname for stimulating the economy by putting money in peoples' bank accounts.

The Prime Minister told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning there was "more decisions to come" when questioned by host John Campbell on whether or not helicopter payments were an option.

"I've been really cautious not to rule anything in or out so that's not me giving you any kind of hint there at all John, we just haven't ruled anything in or out.

"When you're considering all of the options to get the economy heating up because as the Minister of Finance constantly says, it's less like a light switch, more like an oven, it takes a bit to warm up."

Ms Ardern said economists had been speaking about a range of options to stimulate the economy including tax reductions.

"There's a whole list of things that people draw from, all have varying degrees of success in stimulating the economy," she said.