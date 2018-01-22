Jacinda Ardern juggling baby with PM role will be 'very tough', Don Brash says

Don Brash says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will have a tough time juggling her Prime Minister and motherhood roles, but that it will be a fantastic achievement "if she can pull it off".

Speaking on TVNZ1's Breakfast today alongside broadcaster Sarah Hall, Dr Brash said being a politician with young children is tough, and taking it on while Prime Minister will be "very hard indeed".

"It's a good thing to achieve ... I think most of the country think it's great - and if she can pull it off? Great," Dr Brash said.

"At her age it's not straightforward either."

Mr Brash said having such a young - and cute - child during the 2020 and even the 2023 election campaigns would be "a major political factor".

"It will improve Labour's chances," he said.

Ms Hall said the pregnancy was inspiring to other working women.

"Most people think it's fantastic to see a woman who can lead and be a mother," she said.