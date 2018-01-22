 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Jacinda Ardern juggling baby with PM role will be 'very tough', Don Brash says

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Don Brash says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will have a tough time juggling her Prime Minister and motherhood roles, but that it will be a fantastic achievement "if she can pull it off".

The former National Party leader is supportive of the Prime Minister’s decision.
Source: Breakfast

Speaking on TVNZ1's Breakfast today alongside broadcaster Sarah Hall, Dr Brash said being a politician with young children is tough, and taking it on while Prime Minister will be "very hard indeed".

"It's a good thing to achieve ... I think most of the country think it's great - and if she can pull it off? Great," Dr Brash said.

"At her age it's not straightforward either."

Mr Brash said having such a young - and cute - child during the 2020 and even the 2023 election campaigns would be "a major political factor".

"It will improve Labour's chances," he said.

Ms Hall said the pregnancy was inspiring to other working women.

"Most people think it's fantastic to see a woman who can lead and be a mother," she said.

"Everyone knows it's going to be difficult, but she has a supportive partner, he's going to be looking after the baby and there's nothing wrong with that, people."

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
You can take the big man out of New Zealand, but you can't take New Zealand out of the big man.

'Hey mate, how we doin?' - Steven Adams proves he takes Kiwi banter everywhere after getting mic'd up in OKC's win over Cavs


2
Tourism Minister Paula Bennett announces a $178 million boost to tourism infrastructure in this month's budget. Image - Bennett

'I feel great about my decision and don't care what others think' - former deputy PM opens up about weight-loss surgery

00:50
3
The Toulon centre wanted a Scarlets player sent off but the well-known ref wasn't having a bar of it.

Watch: 'You ask for a yellow card, you get one!' Wayne Barnes scolds Ma'a Nonu with firm warning in heated Champions Cup match

00:19
4
It’s the first TVNZ1 Breakfast show of 2018 and Holt’s first day on the job.

Watch: 'A lot of aroha' for Hayley Holt on her first day as Breakfast co-host - 'You have done such an amazing job'

00:29
5
The early morning fire ripped through the Wesley St home.

Video: Burnt house smoulders after double-fatal Dunedin fire

It's been a wet and wild start to the day in the south.

Heavy rain set to hit much of the upper North Island with Northland bracing for thunderstorms

MetService warns surface and flash flooding could be caused by this type of weather.


00:22
CEO Rachael de Mesurier is concerned that it could see efforts to alleviate poverty diminished.

Oxfam urges Tax Working Group to reduce growing wealth gap - 'It's not good for New Zealand'

New statistics released by the organisation show the top one per cent continues to take the majority of new wealth created.

03:48
The former National Party leader is supportive of the Prime Minister’s decision.

Jacinda Ardern juggling baby with PM role will be 'very tough', Don Brash says

The former National Party leader said it will be a fantastic achievement if "she can pull it off".

00:19
It’s the first TVNZ1 Breakfast show of 2018 and Holt’s first day on the job.

Watch: 'A lot of aroha' for Hayley Holt on her first day as Breakfast co-host - 'You have done such an amazing job'

Co-host Jack Tame praised Holt on her first day.


04:48
Dalton Kelly of the NZRGPN said about 50 towns are currently looking for a long term doctor.

Raising salaries not the answer to recruiting GPs to small towns, says doctors' group

Dalton Kelly of the NZRGPN says small towns are struggling to retain doctors, with 50 towns currently needing permanent GPs.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 