Jacinda Ardern helps make wooden figurines of herself, Clarke Gayford on campaign trail

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern took a quick stop on the campaign trail today to assemble wooden figurines of herself, partner Clarke Gayford and Finance Minister Grant Robertson.

The Labour leader visited Petone’s Abstract Design on the campaign trail. Source: 1 NEWS

On a visit to Abstract Design in Petone, Wellington, Ardern observed the art shop’s laser cutting machines, before getting hands on and attaching the limbs and legs of each figurine.

“It’s very cool,” she said of Gayford’s figurine.

Abstract Design's wooden figurines of Labour leader Jacinda Ardern and her partner Clarke Gayford. Source: 1 NEWS

As of Robertson’s figurine, she said it looked “David Lange-esque.”

“It’s the glasses, they’ve got quite a square frame … Grant’s going to love that.”

Abstract Design also created a laser cut television set to replicate Ardern’s 1pm Covid-19 press briefings.

She joked as the Robertson figurine was placed next to her in the television: “I don’t share a stage.”

The art shop also sells figurines of National leader Judith Collins, NZ First leader Winston Peters, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield and TVNZ’s own Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells.


 

