Jacinda Ardern calls Simon Bridges' attacks on Government's transport plans 'laughable' in spirited transport debate

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called Simon Bridges' attacks on Government's transport plans "laughable" today during a spirited debate in Parliament.

Her comment came after the National Party leader brought up congestion woes in Auckland that he blamed on the Government "cancelling" a number of roading projects proposed by the previous government.

"What transport projects has her Government started, to replace the many roading projects that they cancelled of National's?" Mr Bridges asked during question time.

Ms Ardern didn't believe the roading projects were ever set in stone.

"I think use the word 'cancelled' loosely, they were ghost roads and they were not funded," she replied.

"What transport projects has her Government started?" Mr Bridges asked.

"Mr Speaker, we are of course well underway with the planning around rail to the (Auckland) airport which is something that member never did," Ms Ardern answered prompting a follow up from Mr Bridges.

"When will construction start on that project?"

"Mr Speaker, if the member wants specifics he can ask the Transport Minister.

"But again if the member now is telling me that in his last 10 years he holds no responsibility for those currently sitting in congestion in Auckland when he was the minister then I find that laughable," the Prime Minister said.