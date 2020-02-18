Jacinda Ardern backs Winston Peters when asked in Parliament if she trusts him

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern backed Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters when asked in Parliament today if she trusts him.

Simon Bridges used question time today to go on the attack against Mr Peters - who has recently denied being involved in a New Zealand First Foundation Serious Fraud Office donation investigation and denied ordering pictures to be taken of journalists reporting on the matter.

"What ethical standards has her Deputy Prime Minister upheld in the last two weeks?" Mr Bridges asked the Prime Minister.

"If the member wishes to ask a direct question about an issue around ministerial conduct he is most welcome to, but I imagine the public right now sees the deep irony of this line of questioning from the leader of the National Party," Ms Ardern replied, alluding to National's own SFO investigation into party donations.

The answer led National's Deputy Leader Paula Bennett to interject - aiming, "That's not kind," at the Prime Minister.



Mr Bridges then continued his line of attack, asking, "Does she trust her Deputy Prime Minister?"

Ms Ardern backed Mr Peters in her response and touted her Government's record.

"Yes, this is how we’ve managed to deliver an economy together that has unemployment at 4 per cent, that has wage growth at 3.6 per cent and delivered 46,000 New Zealanders out of poverty.

"If that member might look for a moment at what New Zealanders actually care about, it’s their wages, housing costs, what we’re doing on child poverty.

"With NZ First and the Greens, I am proud of what we have delivered with trusting relationships and a strong Government," she said.

While leaving the House, Mr Peters was approached by reporters to answer questions, but instead of answering he pulled out his phone and played Queen's 1984 hit song Radio Ga Ga before walking away.