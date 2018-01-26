 

Jacinda Ardern attending reopening of Dunedin's historic courthouse today

Dunedin's historic courthouse is set to reopen after extensive earthquake strengthening.

A statue on the lovely old court building in Dunedin, New Zealand.

The greystone Victorian Gothic building, which dates back 115 years, was closed in December 2011 after being rated a high risk in a moderate quake.

Since then, court services have been operating from a temporary facility in High Street.

The government agreed in 2015 to having the courthouse strengthened and restored, and the building has undergone a $20 million makeover.

The formal reopening will be on Friday at 11am, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Chief Justice Dame Sian Elias among those attending.

At 1pm, members of the judiciary and the legal profession will begin a procession from the Town Hall and that will be followed by a ceremonial sitting.

The courthouse's public counter will be up and running on February 5, and full court services will resume two days later.

