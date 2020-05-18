Jacinda Ardern assures anxious parents schools wouldn't be opening again if it wasn't safe

As a mum herself, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she understands the anxiety from parents sending their children back to school today after six weeks in lockdown. However, she reassured, it is safe.

New Zealand is in its fifth day at Alert Level 2 amid the Covid-19 pandemic, but with its staggered approach to easing restrictions, today schools open up again followed by bars on Thursday.

But with the reopening of schools, it has some parents nervous about possible spread of the virus.

Ms Ardern told TVNZ1's Breakfast it has been kept in mind with decision making that social distancing will be harder in schools. With that in mind, good hygiene practices and cleaning regimes will be in place, she said.

"I viewed these things through the lens of being mum as well, and the one thing I would say is that we wouldn't be opening back up, we wouldn't be opening our schools and our early childhood centres, if we did not believe it was safe to do so.