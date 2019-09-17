TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern announces bilateral meeting with Donald Trump next week

Anna Whyte
1 News Now Politics Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
North America
Anna Whyte

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to have a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump at the UN General Assembly in New York next week. 

"I'm looking forward to discussing a wide range of international and regional issues with President Trump, including our cooperation in the Pacific and the trade relationship between our countries," Ms Ardern said today in a statement.

"The US is a key security partner for New Zealand, and an important trading partner. Two-way trade is over $18 billion, and there is strong support from the New Zealand business community to further strengthen our trade and economic ties."

The General Assembly meeting brings together all states from the United Nations yearly to discuss international issues. 

While there, Ms Ardern will give the keynote address at the UN Secretary General’s Climate Action Summit.

"I’ll also continue New Zealand's leadership on the Christchurch Call to Action to eliminate terrorist and violent extremist content online," she said.

Mr Trump and Ms Ardern first spoke when he called to offer his congratulations after she was elected to Prime Minister, and to give "warm regards" to the "people of New Zealand".

Then at the 2017 APEC meeting, a claim surfaced of Mr Trump had mistaken Ms Ardern for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife, Sophie Grégoire. 

She later downplayed the supposed faux on TVNZ1's Breakfast, describing the report as second-hand information. "Someone observed that they thought that it had happened, but in all my interactions certainly President Trump didn't seem to confuse me when I interacted with him," she said. 

Ms Ardern told Newsroom at the APEC summit in Vietnam Mr Trump joked, "This lady caused a lot of upset in her country".

To which Ms Ardern answered, "You know, no-one marched when I was elected". 

Shortly after, at the 2017 ASEAN summit, Ms Ardern and Mr Trump modelled traditional delegates shirts made of pineapple husks together.

During the 2018 General Assembly, Ms Ardern briefly spoke to Mr Trump at a Manhattan function he hosted.

The PM's office told media Mr Trump congratulated Ms Ardern on the birth of baby Neve and she brought up the issue of the US steel tariffs and acknowledged his work on the Korean Peninsula. New Zealand is still hit with steel tariffs from the US, implemented last year. New Zealand was not included in the exempted countries. 

He also called Ms Ardern after the March 15 Christchurch terrorist attack to give his condolences.

Ms Ardern requested "sympathy and love" for all Muslims. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The pair will meet in New York when the PM visits for the United Nations General Assembly. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
North America
Anna Whyte
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:01
'Don't want to act anything bigger then we are' - Aaron Smith on respecting Japan's tattoo rules
2
Sonny Bill Williams trains in Tokyo, dishes out slaps to Scott Barrett as part of warm-up drill
3
'Straight yes' - Simon Bridges calls for PM to step down if she lied about Labour staffer allegations
4
Gemma McCaw calls out fan on sideline who 'ridiculed' her during return to national hockey tournament
5
Pet store fined over $10k for kitten with ruptured cornea, improper care of other animals
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
06:15

'De-nicotinised' cigarettes could help NZ achieve Smokefree 2025 goal, study suggests
00:33

Brad Pitt asks astronaut: Who was more believable - George Clooney or me?

Māori, Pasifika teens suffer more ethnicity-related discrimination from teachers than peers - report
00:47

Auckland model tipped to be next big thing after stealing headlines at New York Fashion Week