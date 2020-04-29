TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern and the Queen 'catch up' over New Zealand's Covid-19 response

Source:  1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has shared a phone call with the Queen on social media, at the royal's request.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The PM said the monarch “wanted to catch up and see how everyone in New Zealand was getting on”. Source: 1 NEWS

Ms Ardern said the British monarch "wanted to catch up and see how everyone in New Zealand was getting on".

In an Instagram post, Ms Ardern wrote "her affection for New Zealand, her interest in what's happening here and her memory of places and events that are special to us never ceases to amaze me".

The royal family also shared the call on social media this morning, tweeting: "This morning, The Queen spoke to New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern via telephone from Windsor Castle."

New Zealand
Royalty
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:46
'This has gone on too long' - Simon Bridges says NZ should be at Level 2 to help get economy rolling again
2
Jacinda Ardern and the Queen 'catch up' over New Zealand's Covid-19 response
3
Majority of renters in financial hardship despite Government support, according to survey
4
'Put a kangaroo on your flag and go your own way' - Winston Peters enjoys hearty dig in Aussie TV interview
5
Shocking image from El Salvador prison highlights Covid-19 fears in Latin America's penal system
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:46

Prices drop as some restaurants look to get in on consumers' Alert Level 3 excitement

Queenstown businesses face uncertainty amid dire economic forecast: 'We were on a roll, now, who knows?'

Police appeal for sightings of vehicle being used by Southland man who's been missing for almost two weeks
00:18

Toilet paper limits lifted by Australian supermarket chain Coles