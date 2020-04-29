Jacinda Ardern and the Queen 'catch up' over New Zealand's Covid-19 response

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has shared a phone call with the Queen on social media, at the royal's request.

Ms Ardern said the British monarch "wanted to catch up and see how everyone in New Zealand was getting on".

In an Instagram post, Ms Ardern wrote "her affection for New Zealand, her interest in what's happening here and her memory of places and events that are special to us never ceases to amaze me".