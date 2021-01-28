Iwi-led regional checkpoint shut down by police in Northland

An iwi-led checkpoint in the Northland town of Waiomo has been shut down by police.

Spearheaded by Hone Harawira, the checkpoints were brought back by Te Tai Tokerau Border Control group to work as an information stop, with no authority to turn away drivers.

This differs from the authority the group had during the first and second lockdowns in which the iwi had been given authorisation to govern independently.

"Police respect and recognise the good intentions of the group however while New Zealand remains in Alert Level 1 police do not believe there is any requirement for checkpoints at this time," police said in a statement earlier.

The news a Northland woman, and two others, had contracted the virus combined with the upcoming long weekend further influenced Te Tai Tokerau to bring back the checkpoints.