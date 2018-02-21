 

'It's just amazing' – K Road restaurant helping feed Auckland's homeless

Te Karere

Volunteers from the company Everybody Eats are using food that usually goes to the landfill to feed the homeless in central Auckland.

Everybody Eats is using food that would be heading for the landfill to help feed those going hungry.
Every Monday, Gemmayze Street Restaurant lets diners pay what they feel for a three-course meal.

"The idea is that everybody can come," says Everybody Eats founder Nicholas Loosley.

"We don't ask questions of who is coming, any culture, any age, any socio-economic background, it doesn't matter."

Volunteers who cook and serve bring to life rescued food that would normally be sent to landfill and they give it to those in need.

"From the food rescuing to feeding people in need - it's just amazing. They are doing a great job," says volunteer Yael Shochat.

The volunteers say the restaurant's initiative is about giving everyone an opportunity to eat at a restaurant without the stigma of being unable to pay for a night out.

"It’s sad to me to see tangata whenua on the streets and to be under-privileged and marginalised," says volunteer Aroha Jensen.

"But I am happy that they are able to come here and feel comfortable and able to eat a three-course meal."

Everybody Eat covers its costs with donations of up to $1000 per week and a pay-as-you-feel concept.

The company is hoping to expand the concept with another cafe and restaurant that feed the masses every day.

