It's International Women's Day but gender equality in NZ still has a long way to go

The celebration of International Women's Day gives an opportunity to reflect on how far New Zealand women have come in the struggle for gender equality, but there are admissions that we still have a long way to go.

Julie Anne Genter spoke with a high school feminist club today and says: "There's a lot more work to be done".

"But with passionate young women that I've met today I'm confident we can accelerate this," Ms Genter, the Minister of Women says.

The main concern for the teenagers involved in the feminist club is what the workforce will mean for them.

"Women and young girls have vastly different opportunities than our male counter parts," says student Regan Thompson-Taurima.

New research released today proves that the proportion of women in senior management teams was 31 per cent in 2004, and has fallen to 18 per cent in 2018.

From 2017 to 2018 the percentage of businesses with no women in senior management has gone up from 37 per cent to 56 per cent.