 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


It's International Women's Day but gender equality in NZ still has a long way to go

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The celebration of International Women's Day gives an opportunity to reflect on how far New Zealand women have come in the struggle for gender equality, but there are admissions that we still have a long way to go.

While how far we’ve come is being celebrated there are admissions we still have a long way to go.
Source: 1 NEWS

Julie Anne Genter spoke with a high school feminist club today and says: "There's a lot more work to be done".

"But with passionate young women that I've met today I'm confident we can accelerate this," Ms Genter, the Minister of Women says.

The main concern for the teenagers involved in the feminist club is what the workforce will mean for them.

"Women and young girls have vastly different opportunities than our male counter parts," says student Regan Thompson-Taurima.

New research released today proves that the proportion of women in senior management teams was 31 per cent in 2004, and has fallen to 18 per cent in 2018.

From 2017 to 2018 the percentage of businesses with no women in senior management has gone up from 37 per cent to 56 per cent.

The Minister for Women says if we keep going at this rate, it'll take 200 years to truly achieve equality. 

Related

Social Issues

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
A GFS/NCEP/US National Weather Service visualisation of Cyclone Hola''s predicted location at 7am, Monday March 12.

Cyclone Hola strengthens to powerful Category-4 storm, could bring 100km winds to North Island Sunday or next week

00:20
2
The bodies of Tania Ellwood and Timothy Kerr Hamilton were found at the Grey Lynn address.

Body found in Auckland boarding house confirmed to be that of missing actress Tania Ellwood

01:12
3
The TVNZ weatherman tracks the cyclone currently well north of the country in the Pacific Ocean.

Will Cylone Hola hit NZ? Dan Corbett has the latest as the storm approaches Category 5

00:18
4
The Australian batsman can be seen piping up at the Proteas' keeper before their dressing room fracas.

Watch: 'You f****** sook' - new vision of Warner v de Kock spat emerges

02:29
5
But Corrections are defending the situation in Otahuhu.

Exclusive: High risk child sex offenders living on one Auckland road causing worries for local schools

Julie Anne Genter and Marama Davidson.

Opinion: Julie Anne Genter would deliver effective tonic of political realism for Greens as they up weigh who should be co-leader

Marama Davidson's (Genter's rival for the position) push on poverty would drive the party even further down a dead end street, writes John Armstrong.

00:28
The video was shot over Blue Duck Station.

Watch: Helicopter footage shows hills in Ruapehu District heavily scarred after severe rain

Supplies have been sent in by helicopter for guests cut off in a lodge.

01:12
The TVNZ weatherman tracks the cyclone currently well north of the country in the Pacific Ocean.

Will Cylone Hola hit NZ? Dan Corbett has the latest as the storm approaches Category 5

The cyclone is currently gaining strength near New Caledonia before tracking south.

02:29
But Corrections are defending the situation in Otahuhu.

Exclusive: High risk child sex offenders living on one Auckland road causing worries for local schools

Corrections are defending the situation in Otahuhu.

01:28
Paula Tesoriero’s submission for the euthanasia policy questioned the broadness between people with a disability and those with a terminal illness.

ACT's David Seymour defends End of Life Choice Bill after Disability Commissioner's criticism

According to Mr Seymour the Commissioner fears "that somebody with a disability might be somehow euthanised." But Mr Seymour says, "that's impossible".


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 