'It's fantastic news' - Crusaders boss delighted funding to be fast-tracked for new Christchurch stadium

The Christchurch City Council made the decision yesterday to fast-track funding for the new multi-use stadium which will be the Crusaders' new homeground.

Crusaders chief executive Hamish Riach told TVNZ 1's Breakfast it is fantastic news: "We're really happy it's been a long time coming, we've been talking about a replacement for Lancaster Park for a number of years."

Mr Riach said Lancaster Park had history and he wants that back for Christchurch.

"The park had over 100 years of history. Yes it had rugby games and became our home, but it had so many different community events and that's what we are looking for for the future Christchurch."

The team had been playing in a temporary stadium since the earthquakes, which leaves spectators exposed to the elements in winter.

He said the Forsyth Barr stadium in Dunedin is a fantastic facility with a roof, it can hold a large capacity, Test matches, community events and concerts. Mr Riach would like to see a similar thing for Christchurch.

The decision yesterday puts a 'stake in the ground'. "The money is now available which means the project can go ahead and we can get on with the planning in a much more detailed and positive way."

However, some people are saying the funding is better off elsewhere. In the council's view the city is ready to move on with the project and they received an overwhelming support and favour in submissions.

The Government put forward $300 million in a capital acceleration fund for a number of post earthquake projects and the stadium is one of those. The Government and the council then decide how much money is put forward for the stadium.

In its long-term plan, which was adopted yesterday, the council will bring forward $253 million for the project by two years to 2021.