TODAY |

'It's amazing' - Woman inspired after taking viral photo of boys helping elderly man across Auckland road

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland

A woman who took a photo that went viral of two boys helping an elderly man across a West Auckland road says society needs more young people like them.

Friends Blake Ockleston and Daniel Coyle-Smith, both 13, had been chasing Pokemons on their phones in New Lynn when they looked up from their screens and spotted the elderly man who needed a helping.

"We see this elderly man struggling and shaking, walking through here. So we asked if he wanted help to cross the road," Daniel told Seven Sharp back at the scene.

Halfway across the road, the boys decided their frail friend would be better off sitting on his walker rather than walking behind it.

Daniel said he stood on the road "and told the cars to stop".

The boys then shepherded the man across another intersection to the New Lynn train station.

"We asked one of the security guards to take him down and take care of him on the train and stuff."

A photo of the boys' kind act was taken by mother-of-three Lyguesshah Brooks who Seven Sharp took along to meet the Good Samaritans.

"I can't wait to bring my kids up exactly the way your parents did. It's amazing," Ms Brooks told the boys. "I don't even know a word for it."

She said "we really do" need more like them.

"You guys are really good kids. It really touched my heart to see the boys helps the old boy. He was struggling. Doing it by themselves was so amazing."

The boys' act of kindness has had a huge reaction on social media.

"Well done boys. There are some young people who can teach older people a thing or two," was one of the many comments posted.

Another read: "Changing the world one small kindness at a time."

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Blake Ockleston and Daniel Coyle-Smith have been receiving praise for their kind deed. Source: Seven Sharp
    More From
    New Zealand
    Auckland
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:07
    Police CCTV vision recorded the dramatic meteor shower.
    Watch: Meteor lights up Northern Territory sky
    2
    It outlines how a combination inhaler can more than halve the risk of severe asthma attacks.
    New Zealand-led research could change the way doctors treat asthma
    3
    The Inland Revenue Department is under mounting pressure after a "perfect storm" of problems this week.
    Tax refund may be coming your way as IRD rolls out automatic tax assessments
    4
    Mitsubishi Estate Series 2nd Test, AAMI Park, Melbourne, Australia 16/6/2018 Australia vs Ireland Australia's Israel Folau dejected after the game Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
    Israel Folau considering 'all potential avenues' over Rugby Australia contract termination
    5
    In this image made available on Sunday May 19, 2019 by Kensington Palace, Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and her son Prince Louis play in the Adam White and Andree Davies co-designed garden ahead of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London. (Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace via AP)
    Prince Louis stars in pictures of garden Duchess of Cambridge helped create for Chelsea Flower Show
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    00:36
    The animals have a combined value of $65,000.

    Police appeal for information following 'well organised' sheep heist in Southland
    02:21

    Parliament's bullying and harassment report set to prompt major cultural change - 1 NEWS understands

    Ambulance services to get boost but won't be fully Government funded - sources
    01:41
    The brakes were put on the operation a week ago after an oxygen leak was found.

    Tomorrow's Pike River re-entry 'symbolic, intimate affair' for families Jacinda Ardern says